Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LESL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 35.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 62,292 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $270,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 197.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 63.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $532,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Leslie’s stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 30.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

