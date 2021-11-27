Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Innovative Portfolios increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEG opened at $41.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.63. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEG. Raymond James decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

