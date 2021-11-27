LCM Capital Management Inc Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LCM Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,615 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.0% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 38.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after buying an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 511.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after buying an additional 1,823,400 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after buying an additional 1,631,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2,476.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 1,550,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.90. 7,013,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,013,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.38. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $404.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,690,416 shares of company stock worth $687,882,190 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

