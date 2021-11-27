LCM Capital Management Inc Buys 5,000 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Transocean were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107,350 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 355,691 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 301,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,849,190 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 312,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,132,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,898,736. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 3.39.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Transocean’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

