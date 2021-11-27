LCM Capital Management Inc Acquires Shares of 4,633 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

LCM Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.82. 2,842,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,984. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

