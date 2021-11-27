LATOKEN Market Cap Achieves $60.35 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. LATOKEN has a market cap of $60.35 million and approximately $2,123.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00044663 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00233641 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00088411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

LATOKEN Coin Profile

LATOKEN (CRYPTO:LA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

