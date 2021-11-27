Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 1,289 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 103.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 18,049 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.4% in the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 6,714 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.8% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $156.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.70 and a 200-day moving average of $168.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

