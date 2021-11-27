Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,399 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

Shares of BX opened at $143.81 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.11 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $98.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.