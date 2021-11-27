Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 5,490 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,154.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,384 shares in the last quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $21,222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,980,000 after purchasing an additional 373,147 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT opened at $50.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

