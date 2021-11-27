Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 1,945 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 123.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,587,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,834 shares of company stock worth $6,741,997 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $219.32 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $228.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.71 and its 200 day moving average is $198.42. The company has a market capitalization of $103.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

