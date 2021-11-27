Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 670,983 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 670,983 shares during the period. General Electric comprises about 2.0% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 53.9% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.18.

GE stock opened at $97.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.23 and a 200-day moving average of $104.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12 month low of $79.68 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.