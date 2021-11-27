Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 171 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.73.

NYSE:MRK opened at $79.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average of $78.08. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.