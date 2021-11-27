Lathrop Investment Management Corp Buys 8,340 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 3.5% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,699 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,149,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,759,535,000 after acquiring an additional 678,557 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $91.52 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The company has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.11.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.