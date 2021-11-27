Lathrop Investment Management Corp Acquires 3,492 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.8% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 29,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.7% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 26,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $54.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

