Lantz Financial LLC Boosts Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.7% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 85,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Xylem by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 352,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $122.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.16. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,296 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

