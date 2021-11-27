Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.400-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $405 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $396.70 million.Lantheus also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.180 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $27.89 on Friday. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.69, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $103,095.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $37,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,683 shares of company stock valued at $626,113 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 83,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

