KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUKAY traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.85. The stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 335. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $87.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.62.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

