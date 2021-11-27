KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KUKAY traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.85. The stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 335. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $87.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.62.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
