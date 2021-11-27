Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Stock Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,132 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kubient were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Kubient in the first quarter worth $51,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Kubient in the first quarter worth $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kubient by 78.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kubient by 5.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kubient in the first quarter worth $424,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kubient alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Kubient from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of KBNT stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. Kubient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.38.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 268.55%.

Kubient Profile

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.