Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,510 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after acquiring an additional 766,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,111,000 after buying an additional 208,556 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,564,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,357,000 after buying an additional 49,992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $161.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.18. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.06 and a twelve month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

