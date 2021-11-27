Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after purchasing an additional 37,048 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,643,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the period.

IYH opened at $283.63 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $235.06 and a 52 week high of $296.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.49.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

