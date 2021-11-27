Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.5% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 15.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.1% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.2% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,751,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 516,992 shares of company stock worth $164,283,240. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.64.

ROKU stock opened at $235.16 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $222.32 and a one year high of $490.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 115.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

