Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 855 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $146.04 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $115.46 and a twelve month high of $151.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.64 and its 200 day moving average is $143.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

