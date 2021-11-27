Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK opened at $41.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average is $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $43.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.