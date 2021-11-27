KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on KNYJY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,190. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $32.64 and a one year high of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

