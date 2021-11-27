Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KN. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Knowles alerts:

KN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.86. 711,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Knowles will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $2,624,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $235,775.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,343 shares of company stock valued at $6,156,870. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Knowles in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the third quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.