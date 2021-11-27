Klaytn (KLAY) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $3.46 billion and approximately $50.61 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00002502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00064950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00078173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00103390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.19 or 0.07480345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,810.97 or 1.00143130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,731,944,694 coins and its circulating supply is 2,526,726,590 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

