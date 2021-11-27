Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Trading Up 0.5%

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX)’s share price was up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €97.38 ($110.66) and last traded at €97.00 ($110.23). Approximately 64,873 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €96.50 ($109.66).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($129.55) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($117.05) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kion Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €98.45 ($111.88).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €89.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €89.21.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

