Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Position Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,472,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,696,000 after purchasing an additional 105,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,965,000 after acquiring an additional 273,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,185,000 after acquiring an additional 40,684 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 460,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $201.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.13 and its 200-day moving average is $173.69. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.67.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

