Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Reaches Market Cap of $1.73 Million

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $1.73 million and $835,426.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00064218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00079067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00104441 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.48 or 0.07524895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,357.03 or 0.99995921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

