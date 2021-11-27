Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Price Target Lowered to C$2.10 at Fundamental Research

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) had its price target cut by Fundamental Research from C$2.23 to C$2.10 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KIDZ opened at C$0.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of C$88.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.00. Kidoz has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$1.25.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

