KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $446,000 Holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Investar were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Investar by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 619,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 528,393 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Investar by 269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 182,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Investar by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 31,568 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Investar by 476.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 112,463 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Investar by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the period. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

ISTR stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. Investar Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 5.15%. Research analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

