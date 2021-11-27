Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KEYS. Susquehanna restated a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.00.

KEYS opened at $191.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.37. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $118.04 and a twelve month high of $200.76.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 282,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,424,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $791,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

