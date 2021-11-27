Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Keysight Technologies posted earnings of $1.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $8.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.37. 809,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $118.04 and a 1-year high of $200.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

