KeyCorp Weighs in on Central Garden & Pet’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.61. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $55.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

