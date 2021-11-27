KeyCorp Trims Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Target Price to $60.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLAN. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anaplan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.80.

Get Anaplan alerts:

NYSE:PLAN opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $40.13 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $666,349.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,945.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,646,403 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.