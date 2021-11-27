Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) a €71.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €88.70 ($100.80) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €81.24 ($92.32).

DRW3 opened at €58.85 ($66.88) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €69.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €73.49. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €55.55 ($63.13) and a twelve month high of €82.70 ($93.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $597.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

