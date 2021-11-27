Kelley Steven-Waiss Sells 3,000 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $41.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 83,105 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 182.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49,757 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 321.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 382,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 291,677 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 20.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in FormFactor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

