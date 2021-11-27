Keep Network Hits Market Capitalization of $493.40 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $493.40 million and $190.96 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001510 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00044574 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.70 or 0.00233512 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00088097 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

KEEP is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 592,721,780 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

