KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

KBCSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KBC Group from €81.00 ($92.05) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KBC Group from €60.00 ($68.18) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KBC Group to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price objective on KBC Group from €79.00 ($89.77) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KBC Group from €70.00 ($79.55) to €74.00 ($84.09) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.29.

OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $33.89 and a 1-year high of $49.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $2.0145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 4.12%. KBC Group’s payout ratio is 64.46%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

