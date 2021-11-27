JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $131.81

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.81 ($1.72) and traded as high as GBX 132.80 ($1.74). JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 131.20 ($1.71), with a volume of 1,696,420 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 131.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 131.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.64%. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.04%.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

