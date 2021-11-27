JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Network International (LON:NETW)

Network International (LON:NETW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 68.40% from the stock’s previous close.

NETW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Network International in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Network International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 492 ($6.43).

Get Network International alerts:

Shares of NETW opened at GBX 279.10 ($3.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 335.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 360.73. Network International has a 1-year low of GBX 243.84 ($3.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 459.90 ($6.01). The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.03.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.