JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 645 ($8.43) price objective on the stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 631.80 ($8.25).

Shares of BA opened at GBX 549.80 ($7.18) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08. The firm has a market cap of £17.45 billion and a PE ratio of 10.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 568.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 553.28. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 408.29 ($5.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.57).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

