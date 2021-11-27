JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NYSE JPM traded down $5.03 on Monday, reaching $161.93. 13,619,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,023,389. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.77 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,721,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

