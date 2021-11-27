JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) to Hold

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has C$25.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Gibson Energy to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.29.

TSE:GEI opened at C$23.48 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.78 and a 12-month high of C$26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.62.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.1219203 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

