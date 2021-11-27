JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLSD. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.95.

CLSD stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,468,968.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,320,632.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,488 shares of company stock worth $2,227,836. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 520,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after buying an additional 378,559 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth about $1,663,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 316.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 125,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

