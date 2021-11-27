Jeffrey Daniel Bernstein Sells 2,505,732 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Jeffrey Daniel Bernstein sold 2,505,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $69,408,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $23.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,079,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,864,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,928,000 after purchasing an additional 739,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRVA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

