Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $100.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.18.

NYSE GE opened at $97.84 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $79.68 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.15, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 78.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119,217 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in General Electric by 121.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after buying an additional 4,855,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 157.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 7,639,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,900,000 after buying an additional 4,673,058 shares during the last quarter.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

