Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition (NASDAQ:JUGG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 22,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 34,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Get Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $100,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $446,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $479,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.