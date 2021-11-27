Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on J. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.09.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $145.73 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $149.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

