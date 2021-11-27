Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $99.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.17.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.99. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $85.94 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 72.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Jack in the Box by 154.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 96,534 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after buying an additional 85,341 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Jack in the Box by 98.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

